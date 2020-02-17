|
KITTERY, Maine - Anne Marie Goodwin, 86, rested on Valentine's Day Friday, February 14, 2020, after a period of failing health. She was born in Dorchester, Mass., on March 12, 1933, the youngest child of Patrick and Mary Mulkerin.
Anne leaves behind Ed, her husband of 50 years; a daughter, Mary (Ellie); two grandchildren, Jessie and Teddy; nieces, nephews; extended family and beloved friends.
A woman of boundless energy, she earned a bachelor's degree from Bentley College in the early 1950s and rose to the position of bursar of Wentworth Institute of Technology in the 1960s.
After starting her family, she volunteered in many community organizations, from the Girl Scouts to Meals on Wheels to the St Raphael's Bazaar Committee to Masonic affiliated institutions. She will be sorely missed.
SERVICES: A wake will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 19, at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, at 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A Mass will be held for her at the St Raphaels Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21. More information can be found at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Goodwin family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020