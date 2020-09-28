EXETER - Anne R. "Randy" Phillips, 55, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. Her loving family was at her bedside. Born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. on March 14, 1965, Randy was the daughter of Veronica (Moriarty) Morrow of Rye and the late Robert H. Morrow, Sr.
Randy was raised in Pocantico Hills, N.Y. and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Biology from the State University of New York at Albany. She moved to New Hampshire in 1990 and has been employed at Hebert's Restaurant of Portsmouth for nearly 20 years.
She loved her family above everything all else in the world and spending time with them were the happiest moments in her life. She particularly enjoyed "RaRa" Wednesdays, the special times spent with her nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly. She was also a super cook and put on some fantastic huge meals for her family and her closest friends.
In addition to her mother and her beloved husband, Peter F. Phillips, Randy is survived by her siblings, Hope Flynn and her husband, Kevin of Madbury, Jennifer Coleman and her husband, Frank of Silver Springs, Md., Robert H. Morrow, Jr. of Rye and Brian Morrow and his wife Dana of Addison, Ill. She also leaves her stepson, Taylor Phillips and his wife Kara and their children, Channing and Harper as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the St. Theresa Parish Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach. Masks will be required and social distancing must be maintained.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Randy's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.