Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lord and Stephens East Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Lord and Stephens East Chapel

Anne Randall Culberson

Anne Randall Culberson Obituary
ATHENS, Ga. - Anne Randall Culberson, 93, wife of the late John Thomas Culberson, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude Randall and Alice House Randall. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, John and Bea Randall.

Survivors include her three children: Gail (John) Daniels of Colbert, Joan (Martin) Beck of Bawtry England and Tom (Lisa) Culberson of Tampa; five grandchildren: Julie (Scott) Noltensmeier, Matt (Jenny) Daniels, Beth (Chris) Pearson, Thomas R. (Brandy) Culberson, Jr. and Kevin (Samantha) Culberson; 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lord and Stephens East Chapel in Athens, Ga. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
