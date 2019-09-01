|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Anne Rich Parker Dewees passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years.
Anne was born in Newton, Mass. on April 19, 1930 - just as the Boston Marathon was coming up the hills of Commonwealth Avenue. Born to Howard Leonard and Barbara Angier Rich, Anne attended Newton High School and graduated from Smith College in 1951. She married Howard Bruce Parker at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton on Oct. 17, 1953 and was married a second time to the love of her life, Alfred Henry Dewees of Carmel, California on June 14, 1978.
Anne is survived by her two daughters Betsy Parker Humphreys of Eliot, Maine and Susan Parker Adams of Barrington, N.H. and their spouses, Bill Humphreys and Mark Adams; her three grandchildren, Trevor Parker Humphreys and his wife Tanya of Poultney, Vt.; Avery Adams Clancy and her husband Ruari of Colchester, Vt.; and Madeleine Parker Adams of Portland, Maine; and two great-granddaughters, Nora Anne Humphreys and Ramona Joy Humphreys of Poultney, Vt. She also leaves behind her brother, David Thayer Rich and wife Ellen of Cambridge, Mass.; her niece Catherine Rich Groh of Cambridge, Mass. and nephew Matthew Rich of San Diego, Calif. and their families.
Special thanks to the staff of Durgin Pines of Kittery, Maine; Home Instead Senior Care of York, Maine; and Beacon Hospice of Portsmouth, New Hampshire for their loving care of Anne during the last seven years of her life.
Anne loved to travel, and over the years she visited many corners of the world – she traversed the United States three times in a motor home, explored most of Europe, Central and South America, Africa, and the Amazon Basin. Many of these trips were nature-oriented. Anne became a published poet and was an avid birder. Ann struggled with depression and anxiety for much of her life, but those who knew her will remember her for her 'joie de vivre' and witty sense of humor. She leaves a legacy of love for the Great Outdoors, birding, music, and playing the piano, reading, and writing poetry.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service celebrating Anne's life will be held on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at St John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel Street in Portsmouth, N.H. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (members.adaa.org).
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019