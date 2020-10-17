PORTSMOUTH - Anne S. Sullivan, 80, was greeted by her loving husband as she passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Anne was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Born in Portsmouth on May 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Birt) Dunton and was a lifelong wonderful presence here.
She was the widow of John "Jack" Sullivan; she is survived by her children Kathleen, John Jr. and his wife Vanessa. Thomas and his wife Sarah, grandchildren Katie, Sean, Daniel, Cassandra, Norah, John, Nell, great-grandchildren Ella, Clementine, Zion, brothers David and James and many nieces, nephews and cousins
SERVICES: A graveside service and burial with her beloved Jack will be held on Oct. 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the charity of your choice
and enjoy life.
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, Portsmouth.