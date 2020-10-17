1/
Anne S. Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Anne S. Sullivan, 80, was greeted by her loving husband as she passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Anne was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Born in Portsmouth on May 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Birt) Dunton and was a lifelong wonderful presence here.

She was the widow of John "Jack" Sullivan; she is survived by her children Kathleen, John Jr. and his wife Vanessa. Thomas and his wife Sarah, grandchildren Katie, Sean, Daniel, Cassandra, Norah, John, Nell, great-grandchildren Ella, Clementine, Zion, brothers David and James and many nieces, nephews and cousins

SERVICES: A graveside service and burial with her beloved Jack will be held on Oct. 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the charity of your choice and enjoy life.

Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, Portsmouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Sullivan family.
May Ann rest in peace We are very sorry for the families loss.
JOHN & SUZANNE WISEMAN
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved