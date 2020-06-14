Annette (Loiselle) Paquette
1938 - 2020
HAMPTON – Annette L. (Loiselle) Paquette, 81, of Hampton, died peacefully at home Thursday, June 11, 2020, spending her final days in the loving presence of her family.

As a lifelong beach lover, Annette lived near the ocean for the past 18 years as a resident of Hampton, N.H., and Deerfield Beach, Fla. She was formerly from Manchester, N.H., where she grew up and raised her family.

Annette was born on Nov. 10, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Stella (Kapela) Loiselle. She attended Manchester schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in the class of 1956. She worked at Hannaford Supermarkets (formerly Alexander's) in the Customer Service department for over 28 years. But above all, Annette will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

Annette was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roger O. Paquette in 2012, and her sisters, Dolores Hermsdorf and Francine Leblanc.

Annette is survived by her son, David D. Paquette and wife EJ of Portsmouth, N.H., two daughters, Cheryl A. Keller and husband Dave of Bedford, N.H. and Lisa A. Davidson and husband John of Newburyport, Mass. Annette also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, William, Emilyann, and Krystyna Keller and Cameron and Devon Paquette; one sister, Christine Vallee; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by those that had the honor to call her friend, sister, aunt, mother, and Grammy.

A complete obituary can be found at www.lambertfuneralhome.tributes.com/obituary/show/Annette-L.-Paquette-108487634

Donations may be made in Annette's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or to the Pan-Mass Challenge at www.pmc.org.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
David, Cheryl, Lisa, Our Deepest sympathy for the loss of your Mother. With Love Joan and Gerry Gregoire
Joan and Gerry Gregoire
Friend
June 14, 2020
We have many fond memories of our friendship with Annette and Roger. Our deepest sympathy to their family.
Lou & Pat D'Allesandro
Friend
June 14, 2020
Dave and Family,Judy and I read about your Mom's passing,so sorry to hear.Please accept our condolences.Know that your Mom and Dad were special people that Judy and I thought very highly of.Our best to you and Family,Sincerely ,Coach Bob Camirand
bob camirand
Friend
June 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Beauparlant Edwards
Friend
June 14, 2020
Rest in peace. Bernie Hagan
Bernie Hagan
Friend
