HAMPTON – Annette L. (Loiselle) Paquette, 81, of Hampton, died peacefully at home Thursday, June 11, 2020, spending her final days in the loving presence of her family.
As a lifelong beach lover, Annette lived near the ocean for the past 18 years as a resident of Hampton, N.H., and Deerfield Beach, Fla. She was formerly from Manchester, N.H., where she grew up and raised her family.
Annette was born on Nov. 10, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Stella (Kapela) Loiselle. She attended Manchester schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in the class of 1956. She worked at Hannaford Supermarkets (formerly Alexander's) in the Customer Service department for over 28 years. But above all, Annette will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Annette was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roger O. Paquette in 2012, and her sisters, Dolores Hermsdorf and Francine Leblanc.
Annette is survived by her son, David D. Paquette and wife EJ of Portsmouth, N.H., two daughters, Cheryl A. Keller and husband Dave of Bedford, N.H. and Lisa A. Davidson and husband John of Newburyport, Mass. Annette also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, William, Emilyann, and Krystyna Keller and Cameron and Devon Paquette; one sister, Christine Vallee; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by those that had the honor to call her friend, sister, aunt, mother, and Grammy.
A complete obituary can be found at www.lambertfuneralhome.tributes.com/obituary/show/Annette-L.-Paquette-108487634
Donations may be made in Annette's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or to the Pan-Mass Challenge at www.pmc.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.