NORTH HAMPTON - Anthony Charles Janetos died peacefully at home in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The cause was pancreatic cancer. He was 64 years old.
Tony was born the eldest son of five born to Dona and Peter Janetos on November 29, 1954 in Dover, N.H. Tony lived his early life in Durham later moving to Hampton. He was a scholar and athlete at Winnacunnet High School.
Tony earned a Bachelor's degree magna cum laude from Harvard in 1976 and a Master's and a PhD in biology from Princeton. He was as an international leader in climate change science, science policy, and global environmental assessments.
At the time of his death, Tony was Director of the Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future at Boston University, Professor in BU's College of Arts & Sciences and Chair of the Earth and Environment Department. He chaired the University's Climate Action Plan Task Force.
Tony's career began in DC at EPA, then NASA. He went on to advise the UN
, working on IPCC reports, and served at the Heinz Center for Science, Economics, and the Environment, the World Resources Institute, and was Director of the Joint Global Change Research Institute at the University of Maryland.
Refer to BU Today's www.bu.edu/articles/2019/anthony-janetos-obituary/ for more on his distinguished career and fond words from colleagues.
A modest and loving man, Tony relished life and was a generous and positive influence on his students, family, and friends. He was a great Dad, excellent uncle to ten, and beloved coach of youth sports in Arlington, Va. He was a devoted Red Sox Fan and played baseball wherever he lived.
Tony leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Valerie Gamache and children Anna and Peter; brothers Jim and Steve in N.H., and John and Greg in Calif.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com for more on Tony personally and a future opportunity to donate in his name. For more on Tony's contributions to BU and science, see www.bu.edu/articles/2019/anthony-janetos-obituary/.
