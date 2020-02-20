Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800

Anthony F. Steffiare

Anthony F. Steffiare Obituary
DOVER - Anthony F. "Tony" Steffiare passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with diabetes. He was born July 27, 1969; the son of the late Charles M. Steffiare, Sr.

Tony attended Portsmouth Schools and graduated from PHS in 1988 and was a graduate of McIntosh College.

Survivors include his mother, Janice Steffiare, Rochester, N.H.; siblings, Michele Busby of Dover, N.H., Charline Wehmeier, Conyngham, Pa., Michael Steffiare, Milton, N.H., Christina Frechette, Strafford, N.H., Allison Mitts, Dover, N.H., Charles M. Steffiare, Jr., Somersworth, N.H., and Ann Steffiare, Cape Neddick, Maine; also 16 nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and his Aunt Marilyn Stack of White River Junction, Vt.

His ongoing determination and perseverance against the challenges he faced is what Tony is remembered for. His infectious laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

SERVICES: A celebration of his memorial service is to be held in July 2020.

In lieu of flowers please make a charity donation to your local animal shelter or a . The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
