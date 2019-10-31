|
|
OGUNQUIT, Maine - Anthony M. Ciampa, of Ogunquit, Maine, formally of Woburn, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie C. (Colabelli) Ciampa.
Born in Boston, Anthony was a son of the late Anthony and Mariangela (Sacco) Ciampa. He was raised in the North End of Boston and was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School. After graduation, he attended Mass College of Pharmacy where he received a degree in Pharmacy. It was there that he met the love of his life Marie, and together settled in Woburn and raised their family.
For many years, Anthony owned and operated Alton Pharmacy in Lexington, Mass., where he made so many lasting friendships and impacted so many lives.
As his children grew older, Anthony and Marie traveled the world and wintered in Florida, eventually summering and making their home in Ogunquit. Ogunquit was a place he and his family loved and called home. He would sit on his front porch with Marie, where they would relax and greet neighbors, friends and tourists alike. He was an outstanding cook and loved entertaining family and friends! He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed spending many sunny days on a golf course.
Anthony was a generous, devoted, hardworking and dedicated husband, father and grandfather whom always put his family first. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was exceptionally proud of each and every one of them! He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Devoted father of Anthony M. Ciampa III, his wife Charlene of Sterling, Mass., Lynne Bailey of Cape Neddick, Maine, Lisa Hurley, her fiancé Michael Reilly and Kathrine Layman, her husband Andrew, all of Woburn; loving grandfather of Michael, his wife Irin, David, Matthew, Kelli, Christopher, Alex, Cole, James, Lucas and Davis; cherished great-grandfather of Marcellus and Chloe; dear brother of the late Fred, Albert, Salvatore and Caroline Ciampa and Grace Arena.
SERVICES: His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldridge Rd., Wells, ME 04090. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Church from 10–11 a.m. prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Anthony's name to The Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Anthony's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., Woburn, and Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, P.O. Box 910, Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Seacoastonline.com on Oct. 31, 2019