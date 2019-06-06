|
|
AMHERST, Mass. - Anthony William "Tony" von Schlegell, 54, of Amherst, Mass., and a longtime resident of Ogunquit, Maine passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Tony was born on January 26, 1965 to Mary and David von Schlegell in Cape Neddick, Maine. He lived first there and later in Ogunquit with his loving mother until she went into long term care. Last August, he moved to Amherst, Mass., in care of his sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Van where he enjoyed his cozy new home, day program, and adventures with his nephew Zach.
It seemed that everyone in Ogunquit knew Tony; he profoundly touched the lives and hearts of so many. His sweet, peaceful, graceful nature endeared him to all who knew him. He communicated with a quick glance, and would take those he especially liked by the hand. He was a favorite with people at Ogunquit Beach and Little Beaches where he loved wading, sunning and floating in the ocean. He adored and had a special relationship with each of his loving and dedicated caregivers who came to feel like family.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and David von Schlegell, and his uncle, Oliver Hoagland Keep. He is survived by his siblings, Lisa von Schlegell of Willits, California, Julia Hegan of Rockport, Maine, Rosemary von Schlegell of Amherst, Massachusetts, and Mark von Schlegell of Köln, Germany; his nephews and niece, Zachary Browne of Pittsfield, Mass., Megan Futscher of Decatur, Ga., and David Futscher of Oakland, Calif.; his "uncle" Ned Whiting of Portland, Maine; his "sister" Vincent Barnett of Eugene, Ore.; and his brothers-in-law Paul Futscher, James Hegan and Van Kaynor.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York St., York,Maine, with a gathering afterwards at his sister Lisa's in Kittery - all are welcome. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is handling arrangements. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019