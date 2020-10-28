1/1
Antoinette Camela "Toni" Mitrook
PORTSMOUTH - Antoinette (Toni) Camela Mitrook, 81, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, October 19, 2020. Toni was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, N.H. Born on May 10, 1939; she was the daughter of Anthony and Grace (King) Ferrelli.

Toni was an artistic, outspoken and beautiful woman. She will be remembered for her wonderful sewing and ceramic doll making skills also having taught classes in her home for many years. Toni was a loyal member of The Women of the Moose in Portsmouth where she was conferred with the College of Regents Degree.

One of Toni's greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren. All of whom carry a very special place in her heart. Many of her fondest memories are the summers teaching them all to swim at a local campground in Lee.

Toni is survived by her husband Russell Mitrook, of 57 years; her daughter Susan Murray and James Barfield of Portsmouth; her best friend Donna Lowry of York; her brothers Anthony Ferrelli of Stratham and John Ferrelli of Portsmouth; her grandchildren Melissa, Joseph, Nicholas, Adelia, George, Steven, Joshua, Crystal, Destiny, and Andera. She had seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sons Edward T. Donovan and Gregory R. Donovan, her sister Rosemary Parisi and her brother George Ferrelli.

SERVICES: There are no planned services at this time. Arrangements by the Farrell Funeral Home, Portsmouth, N.H.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
