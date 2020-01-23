|
|
EAST KINGSTON - Ardith June (Stone) Polletta, 81, of East Kingston, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ardith was born on June 18, 1938 in Newburyport, Massachusetts; the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Plunkett) Stone.
She graduated from Amesbury High School in 1956 and Fitchburg State College in 1960 with a teaching degree in Special Education.
On June 30, 1962 she married Captain Michael P. Polletta and concentrated all her love and energies to caring for Mike and their two sons Michael and Jonathan. She and Mike restored their home; The Greeley Tavern originally built in 1750, over a period of 20 years. It was truly a labor of love. The home was full of affection and ongoing projects.
She served as the East Kingston librarian for many years; a job she adored.
Ardith was predeceased by her loving husband Michael, her parents and an infant sister Dorothy.
She is survived by her sister Barbara Van Amburgh; son Michael and Tracy Polletta; Michael's daughters and their families Michelle, Nick and Vincent Pizzurro, Courtney and JR Beaulieu; Tracy's child and her family Nicole, Joseph, Trenton, Kaleb, Emily and Lily Williams; son Jon, Marcy, Dominic and Joseph Polletta; also, a sister-in-law Loretta Stuart; many nieces and nephews. We will all miss her dearly. "The Nana" was a gift to us all.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendon.com to read Ardith's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020