|
|
NEW CASTLE - Arlene Beaumont Anderson of New Castle, N.H., and formerly of Kennebunk, Maine passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Arlene was born on June 7, 1923 in Lewiston, Maine to the late Richard and Elizabeth Beaumont.
Arlene was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert W. Anderson, in February, 2000 after 54 years of marriage.
A graduate of the University of Maine, Arlene excelled at playing bridge, loved golf, attending summer theater at the Ogunquit Playhouse and getting together with her many friends. She enjoyed traveling the world and looked forward to going to Naples, Fla., each winter. Most importantly, she adored her role as the matriarch of her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Marchessault and her husband Claude and her son James Anderson and his wife Barbara; two granddaughters and their husbands, Heather and Bart Driscoll of Gloucester, Mass., and Sara Marchessault and Philip Lewis of Dover, N.H.; and three great-grandchildren, Hope, Caroline and Camden. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Richard and Grace Beaumont of Portland, Maine; her sister-in-law Marylou Anderson of Jacksonville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister and husband Helen B. and Francis Conley and her niece Cynthia E. Conley.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be scheduled later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the: American Stroke Foundation: americanstroke.org. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 13 to May 16, 2020