BRENTWOOD - Arlene L. Brunelle, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood where she had been living due to failing health. She was born on June 16, 1926 in Barnstead, N.H., one of ten children to the late Albert and Edna May (McDuffee) MacPherson.
Family members include her daughters, Donna Berry of North Hampton, Denise Alenskis of Fremont and Renee Sirois and her husband, Jon-Pierre of St. Albans, Vt.; her grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Courtney, Brandon and Brittany; her great-granddaughter, Genevieve and her sister, Ruthie.
Arlene was predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Brunelle; her brothers, Albert, Donald and Norman and her sisters Mildred, Shirley, Marjorie, Reta and Marie.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
