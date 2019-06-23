|
YORK, Maine - Arthur B. Fiske, 92 passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 10, 1927 in Kittery Point, Maine, the son of the late Francis S. and Ethel A. (Hutchins) Fiske.
He leaves his wife of 69 years, Elena (Bragdon) Fiske, a son Stephen A. Fiske and wife Ellie, a grandson Jed A. Fiske, and granddaughter Amber L. (Fiske) Shaw, three great-grandsons Miles Fiske and Broden and Kaden Shaw, sisters Shirley Virgina Fiske (Anderson) and Joan Carolyn Fiske (Varney), sister and brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Sherwood Fiske, Jr.
Art attended Becker College in Worcester, Mass. and then was drafted in the U.S. Army. After the Army, he met his wife Elena at Cox's in York Village and then worked as an accountant in a textile mill in Exeter. The mill moved south and he then got work at York Hospital in housekeeping.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 23 to June 26, 2019