Arthur D. Berger
YORK, Maine - Arthur D. Berger, 62, of York, Maine, lost his fight against Covid-19 on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. Art is the son of the late Arthur A. Berger and Ethel M. (Moulton) Berger. Art was born in York, Maine where he resided his whole life.

He enjoyed traveling the back roads and taking weekend trips to Vermont and Northern Maine. He also looked forward to his yearly vacation at Alton Bay. He was employed in many areas of the construction field over the years finally setting in as a warehouse manager for A. H. Harris & Sons for over 22 years retiring in 2008.

Art leaves behind his wife of 41 years Debbie (Grover) Berger of York, Maine; a daughter Mary (Berger) Banks and son in-law Steve of York, Maine; two grandkids Jacob and Lillian Banks, which he adored to the very end bringing them to school; a brother Scott Berger and sister LuAnn Berger both of York, Maine; many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Funeral services were held privately in the First Parish Cemetery. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine assisted with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
