ELIOT, Maine - Arthur E. Colson, 88, of 17 Maple Ave., formerly of Adlington Rd. and Island Cove Dr. died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020



He was born on May 1, 1932 in Portsmouth, N.H. the son of Harold E. and Clarice (Cole) Colson and was a 1949 graduate of Eliot High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Everett F. Larsen and had served as President of the Reunion Committee.



Arthur worked as a telephone repairman for New England Telephone for 30 years.



After retirement he operated A&L Wedding Photography and worked as a Funeral Attendant at Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home. He spent countless hours in his work shop making wooden toys and bird houses.



Arthur was a volunteer for the Eliot Youth Basketball League during the 1960s. He had been a member of the Marshwood High School Football Boosters during the 1970s and had built their first food concession cart which he transported to the home games. He had been a York County High School basketball referee for many years. Arthur had served as a Eliot Police Officer and was the photographer for the Eliot Fire Department. He was a member of Portsmouth Elks Lodge 97.



He had enjoyed camping and was a seasonal camper at Walnut Grove Campground. Art was a recreational lobsterman on the Piscataqua River aboard his boat, Tight Lines.



He held the record for trapping and removing skunks from Maple Ave., catching 29 the first year he returned in 1998 to live in his childhood home and care for his elderly mother.



He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Joseph Longey and his great-granddaughter, Navia J. Spinney.



Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lorraine L. (Jenkins) Colson. Three children, Sharon (Morris) Longey and her partner, Richie Lembo of Raymond, N.H., Kimberly (Colson) Holder and her husband Kenneth of Haines City, Fla., James Colson and his wife Crystal of Eliot, Maine. Seven grandchildren, Christopher Longey and his wife, Denise; Shana (Longey) Williams and her husband, Tim; Kristen and Kelsey Holder; Bethany Stellmach, Matthew Colson and his wife, Deanna and Timothy Colson. A step-granddaughter, Jonelle Hardie and her husband Ben. Four great-grandchildren, Alexis and Teagan Longey, Camden Stellmach and Aurora Hardie. Special Maple Ave. friends, Adam and Marina Young and children, Ray and Terri Faulkner and John Balducci and his favorite neighborhood dog, Roco.



SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, State Rd, Eliot. Family requests that attendees bring chairs for their comfort. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing.



Family requests memorial donations to Eliot Community Services, 1333 State Rd., Eliot, ME 03903 for Eliot Youth Basketball or Marshwood Football Boosters, P.O. Box 584, So. Berwick, ME 03908.



Arrangements by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd. York, Maine.







