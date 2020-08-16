ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Arthur F. Clark, 81, born April 4, 1939, died July 26, 2020 in St. Augustine, Fla.

Attended St. Patrick School and Portsmouth High, Class of 1957. He went on to VIP (Virginia TECH) and graduated with a degree in marine engineering. After working 30 years with the Bureau of Ships he retired and went to work in the private sector. He left Arlington, Va. and went to live in St. Augustine, Fla. in 2010 where his sister, Cora and family cared for him. After his sister passed away in 2015, Arthur still remained in St. Augustine with his loving nephew, David taking over the helm and with the help of the family continued to provide Arthur with excellent care.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille Clark; brother, Charles, Charles's sons, Arthur and Michael Clark; sister, Cora Telles and her son, Christian Telles. Left with the most witty and loving memory of Arthur is his sister, Lucille Grippo; nieces, Cora Grippo, Ivey Telles Markee and Olivia Telles; nephews, James and Dean Grippo, John Clark, Tony, Mark and a very special nephew, David Telles.

Artie you are the best brother and uncle!!!

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store