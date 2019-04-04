|
|
LEBANON, Maine - Arthur R. Lane Sr., 64, died at his home in Lebanon on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Portsmouth on July 25, 1954 he was the son of Arthur and Anita (Mooney) Lane and was a resident of Portsmouth for most of his life.
He had been employed for the City of Portsmouth Department of Public Works before his retirement.
Survivors include his sons Timothy Lane, Robert Lane, Arthur Lane III, Barry Lane, Joshua Lane; grandchildren Jordan Holland, Thomas Holland, Arthur Lane IV, Areana Lane, Timothy Lane Jr.; brother and sisters Bill Lane, Bonnie Farnsworth, Cheryl Garland; and many nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 2-4 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will take place later at the convenience of the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019