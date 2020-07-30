HAMPTON - Arvo Manninen, 88, of Hampton, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Maynard, Mass., on December 10, 1931, the son of the late Arvo Manninen and Anna (Maglione) Hatch.
Raised in Sudbury, Mass., he went on to enlist in the United States Navy, where he proudly served four years on board the USS Van Valkenburgh during the Korean War.
Returning home from the service, Arvo started working for Minuteman Dry Cleaners in Sudbury, where he remained until his retirement.
Arvo was a hard working man who liked to stay busy, from restoring a Ford Model A pickup truck with his son Tom, to gardening and walking along North Beach in Hampton daily. He will forever be remembered for his generosity and sense of humor up until his last days.
Surviving family members include his sons, Steven Ayer Sr. and his wife Jane of Pittsfield, Thomas Ayer and his wife Cynthia of Exeter and daughter, Doreen Champagne and her husband Robert of Pembroke; siblings, Frances O'Loughlin of Sudbury, Mass., and Harold Hatch of North Carolina; grandchildren, Steven Ayer Jr., Hunter Ayer, Melissa Champagne, Christopher Orlando and Meaghan Orlando; niece, Barbara Valentine and nephew, James O'Loughlin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sue Belford.
SERVICES: Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the NH Veterans Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 626, Concord, NH 03302-0626. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Arvo's memorial website, sign the tribute wall, or for directions.