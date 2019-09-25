|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Ashley Randall Torrey, 72, died suddenly Friday, September 20, 2019 from a motor vehicle accident in rural Woodstock, Maine. Ashley was born August 4, 1947 on Swan's Island, Maine, the son of Sheldon Artice Torrey and Chestina Bell Mitchell.
He was a carpenter by trade and built many homes between the Maine Coast and Long Island, N.Y. Although he loved to swing a hammer, he much preferred driving over climbing ladders and settled in at Domino's Pizza in Kittery, Maine for the last 27 years.
Aside from being a human road atlas, Ashley was also a talented artist. You might have seen him parked at the Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine sketching his passion for Maine's Rocky Coast on a lobster buoy or art pad. Ashley was also known for being quite the prankster. If you had ever gone grocery shopping and found a random jar of pickled pig's feet in your shopping cart at the checkout, that was most likely the doing of Ashley. If you ever helped a "blind" man wearing sunglasses and wielding a walking cane to his car in a parking lot, and then scratched your head as he drove away…that was Ashley. He loved to call your sons Susan and he loved to call your daughters George. He loved your reactions after his pranks and you would see tears of laughter stream down his face. He loved deer rides and moose cruises. He fished, he hunted, and he camped. He loved the outdoors and you saw that in his artwork. You saw his kindness if you didn't have a place to eat on Thanksgiving and you saw his wrath if you cut him off on the highway. People enjoyed being around him and he will be missed.
He leaves behind his wife, Paula Torrey of South Berwick, Maine; his three daughters, Lorraine Stockbridge of Franklin, Maine, Patty Moody and husband Curtis of Madison, Maine, Melanie Faulkingham and husband Loren of Jonesport, Maine; two sons, Harold Brill of City Island, N.Y., Shaun Ackerly and wife Andrea of Wolfeboro, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.
SERVICES: A Celebration of life will be held at the Union Bluff on Shorts Sands, York Beach, Maine on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. During this time, anyone wanting to share a memory that they had of Ashley would be invited to do so.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019