Athena M. Laipis

Athena M. Laipis Obituary
LARGO, Fla. - Athena M. (Teena) Laipis died Thursday, March 19, 2020, from natural causes while under hospice care in Largo, Fla. Born November 29, 1920, in Manchester, N.H.

She is survived by her children, Philip J. Laipis (Gainesville, Fla.) and Kathy James Kyrousis (Largo, Fla.).

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James Laipis, and her sister Mary Hyde and brother George Maltezos.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held this summer at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Portsmouth, N.H.; date and time to be announced. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020
