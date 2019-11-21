|
|
SEABROOK BEACH - Audrey Camacho, 90, of Seabrook Beach and formerly of Methuen and Lawrence, Mass., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her seaside home on Seabrook Beach.
Audrey was born in Cranston, R.I., on October 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Granville and Helen (Audette) Angell and was the loving wife of Henry F. Camacho who passed in September 2008.
Prior to her retirement in 1985, Audrey worked at the IRS Office in Andover, Mass.
Her hobbies included caring for her three cats, indoor gardening, puzzle books, and shopping.
Beloved family members include her four daughters, Creda Beauleaux (Terry) of Kittery, Maine, Liza Feliciano, Melissa Fiorino (John) of Seabrook, Cindra Amundsen (Erik) of South Hampton; her two sons, Robert J. Lewis (Ann) of Beverly Farms, Mass., and Peter Henry Camacho (Cheryl) of Kensington. She also leaves 16 adoring grandchildren, John Henry, Jay, K.C., Lyndsey, Jennessa, Briah, Jacob Henry, Laryssa, Krista Rose, Angela, Lysette, Kirah, Michaela, Talya, Michael, and Molly and was "GG" to nine special great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Audrey was predeceased by her son-in-law, Juan Feliciano
SERVICES: All services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Audrey's memorial website and to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019