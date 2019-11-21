Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Audrey Camacho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Camacho Obituary
SEABROOK BEACH - Audrey Camacho, 90, of Seabrook Beach and formerly of Methuen and Lawrence, Mass., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her seaside home on Seabrook Beach.

Audrey was born in Cranston, R.I., on October 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Granville and Helen (Audette) Angell and was the loving wife of Henry F. Camacho who passed in September 2008.

Prior to her retirement in 1985, Audrey worked at the IRS Office in Andover, Mass.

Her hobbies included caring for her three cats, indoor gardening, puzzle books, and shopping.

Beloved family members include her four daughters, Creda Beauleaux (Terry) of Kittery, Maine, Liza Feliciano, Melissa Fiorino (John) of Seabrook, Cindra Amundsen (Erik) of South Hampton; her two sons, Robert J. Lewis (Ann) of Beverly Farms, Mass., and Peter Henry Camacho (Cheryl) of Kensington. She also leaves 16 adoring grandchildren, John Henry, Jay, K.C., Lyndsey, Jennessa, Briah, Jacob Henry, Laryssa, Krista Rose, Angela, Lysette, Kirah, Michaela, Talya, Michael, and Molly and was "GG" to nine special great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Audrey was predeceased by her son-in-law, Juan Feliciano

SERVICES: All services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Audrey's memorial website and to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -