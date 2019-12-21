|
PORTSMOUTH - Audrey C. Jackson-Koller, 82 of Simonds Rd. in Portsmouth died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
A true Portsmouth native and active member of the Portsmouth civic and business community, Audrey will be dearly remembered by those who knew and loved her for her many accomplishments and contributions to her community and her beloved family.
She is survived by her daughters Christine French and her children, Nicholas French and Madeline French; Stephanie Ross, her spouse, Bonnie Konopka and their son, Jake Teti; and her son David Ross-Lyons and his husband, Gil Ross-Lyons.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Audrey's family on Jan. 19, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home 125 Old Post Road Kittery Maine 03904 where a celebration of her life and luncheon will take place at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to National Hydrocephalus Association or the Portsmouth Rotary.
Care of the Jackson-Koller Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019