Audrey Rust
KITTERY, Maine - Audrey Rust passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a lifelong illness. She was born on April 15, 1929 in Slipperyrock, Pa. She was the daughter of Walker and Elizabeth Dickson.

Audrey graduated from S.R. High School in 1946. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Walter Rust Jr., they had 70 great years together. Audrey loved spending her time with family, as well as crafting, music, and singing. She sang in many church choirs over her many years, and while residing in Florida, she sang with the Nova Singers of Southeastern University. Audrey was very proud of her Scottish ancestry.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Joe, his wife Kathy, and Mike and wife Marynan, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel encouraged to make a charitable donation in Audrey's name to a charity of your choosing. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

Care for the Rust family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
