|
|
EAST KINGSTON – Austin R. Carter, 80, of East Kingston died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Exeter Hospital after a period of failing health.
He was born in Derry, May 30, 1939 a son of the late Floyd and Rita (Norris) Carter. He spent his earlier years at Big Island Pond in Derry and graduated from Pinkerton Academy.
Austin was employed by Process Engineering in Plaistow for over 40 years as a welder, machinist and pipefitter. For a brief period he managed a start up office of Process Engineering in Pine Bluff Arkansas.
Mr. Carter was a longtime active member and served as deputy chief / deputy fire warden of the East Kingston Fire Department and was co-founder of the East Kingston Rescue Squad.
He was member of the East Kingston Volunteer Firemen's Association and was Santa Claus for over 40 years with the association during the holiday season. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography but family was most important to him. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers AFL-CIO-CFL.
He shared 59 years of marriage with his wife Mary B. (Dwyer) Carter.
In addition to his wife he leaves three children, Tina Scamman and her husband Eric of Exeter, Terri Perkins and her husband Carl of Seabrook, A. Robert Carter, Jr. and his wife Michelle Pastore of East Kingston, three grandchildren, Allan, Joshua and Stacey, two great grandchildren, Adah and Owen, his brothers, William Carter of Sandown, Robert Carter of Holiday, Fla., nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at East Kingston United Methodist Church, 34 Depot Road, East Kingston, followed by a reception at Foss Wasson Field, 8 Main St., East Kingston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to East Kingston Volunteer Firemen's Association, 5 Main St., East Kingston, NH 03827.
Assistance with the arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019