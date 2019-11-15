Home

Averill K. LaCoursiere

Averill K. LaCoursiere Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Averill K. LaCoursiere, 34, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health. Born prematurely at MMC, Portland, Maine, on April 18, 1985 he developed a condition of cerebral palsy.

He is survived by his parents Edward LaCoursiere and Leslie McRobie, a sister, Dr. Marissa LaCoursiere, and a brother Thaddeus LaCoursiere.

For further details please visit https://www.neunfuneralhomes.com/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019
