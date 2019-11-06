Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Barbara A. Morton

Barbara A. Morton Obituary
RYE - Barbara A. (Shea) Morton, of Rye and formerly of Hampton, Springfield, Mass., and Ludlow, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Webster at Rye.

Barbara was born in Springfield, Mass., on April 12, 1937, the daughter of the late Clyde and Dorothy (Waldo) Shea and she shared over 44 years of happy marriage with the late Norman L. Morton.

Barbara was educated in Springfield Schools and attended Holyoke Community College. She was employed at The Monarch Life Insurance Company in Springfield for 33 years where she held the position of Director of Payroll & Agents Finance. In 1985, Barbara received her "Certified Payroll Professional Status" the first time it was offered.

Barbara and Norman relocated to Rye from Ludlow, Mass., in 1987. She was employed with Unitil Service Corp of Exeter, N.H. for nine years before retiring.

She was a Member of Corona Chapter, No. 201 Order of the Eastern Star and was also a Past Mother Advisor of both East Longmeadow, Mass. Assembly # 74 and Springfield, Mass. Assembly #12 Order of Rainbow for Girls. Barbara also worked on the Daily Call Program for Senior Citizens in Rye for several years.

Barbara leaves many good friends.

SERVICES: All funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers or donations in Barbara's memory, she requested that you take a "friend to lunch."

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Barbara's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
