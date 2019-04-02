|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Barbara (Fil) Bednarz, 78, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 following a period of declining health. Barb was born in Hadley, Mass., to Henry and Kathrine (Adamski) Fil.
She graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1958 and on June 24, 1961 married Stanley Bednarz. They moved to North Hampton where they resided for the last 58 years. Barb and Stan enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in Nokomis Florida for many years.
She enjoyed cooking, baking her many dozens of Christmas cookies to share with family and friends that became one of the highlights of the holiday season. Barbara was an avid reader and when a new book by a local author came out she relished reading the new release.
She was predeceased by her youngest son Jeffery, in March of 2016.
Besides her husband, Stanley, she is survived by her son, John, daughter in-law Terri and granddaughter, Natalie, all of Raleigh, N.C. She is also survived by her siblings Henry (Linda) Fil, Donald (Barbara) Fil of Hadley, Mass., and Kathy (Mike) Piotrowski of Turners Falls, Mass., and many nieces and nephews and friends. Barbara's generous and loving presence will be deeply missed by all.
SERVICES: The family will welcome guests on Saturday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Remick and Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church, 820 Central Rd., Rye. Following the service, interment will be at the Center Cemetery, North Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Barbara's name to the Friends of the North Hampton Public Library, 237 Atlantic Ave., North Hampton, NH 03862. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Barbara's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019