HAMPTON - Barbara Ann McCafferty, 75, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her sister Mary's home in Londonderry. Her loving family was at her bedside. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on October 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Patrick W. and Margaret N. (Petrie) McCafferty.
Barbara was raised in Andover and graduated from Andover High in 1963. She worked for the IRS for many years until her retirement in 1970. In 1972, she relocated to the New Hampshire seacoast. Barbara always worked hard to support and raise her boys, her top priority. She was a gracious caregiver as she assisted others in her community.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted sons, Joseph Hurley IV and Jeff Hurley, Jeff's daughters Maggie, Ella and Lucy and his wife Dina of Salem, and her sister Mary Hogarty of Londonderry. Barbara is also survived by dozens of loving nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brother, George McCafferty.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the NH SPCA. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Barbara's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 14 to May 17, 2020