FARMINGTON - Barbara Ann Murray, age 77, of Farmington, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital after a period of failing health. Born in Manchester, N.H., January 29, 1943, she was the daughter of Elden J. Murray and June B. Wight.



She graduated from Ladycliff College, New York in 1966 with a major in mathematics. She lived in California where she taught high school math and worked as a computer programmer until retiring to Farmington, N.H. Education and animals were two of her great passions in life. Upon returning to N.H., she taught GED classes and rehabilitated a previously abused and neglected horse.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jane Kavanaugh of Rye; nephew Brian Murray of Hampton; niece Brigid Murray and her husband Mike Coty of Kittery, Maine; and great nephew Gus Murray of Hampton. She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne E. Murray.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store