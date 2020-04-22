|
HAMPTON - Barbara Ann Nerney, 75, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Lynn, Mass., on February 21, 1945, a daughter of the late Charles F. and Virginia M. (Cleary) Baker.
Family members include her daughter, Kim Heintzelman and her husband, David of Hampton, her son, Scott R. Nerney and his wife, Ann of Candia, and beloved grandchildren, Makayla V. Heintzelman, Amanda L. Heintzelman, Elizabeth A. Nerney and Matthew R. Nerney. She also leaves her sister, Linda Garrow of East Derry, and a niece Gigi Garrow and her family.
SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, a public memorial service will be held in the near future. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Barbara's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for updated service information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020