BROOKLET, Ga. - Mrs. Barbara Ann Parrish, age 80, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mrs. Parrish, a native of Crawford, Ohio moved in 1984 to Bulloch County where she resided until her death.
She served her community for many years as a Poll Election Manager for Bulloch County. She was on the BDCA Committee for the town of Brooklet. Mrs. Parrish was a member of the Red Cross, founder of the Sea Devils Women's Auxiliary, ombudsmen, and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John "Gene" Parrish; parents, Elmer Eden and Vivian Senkank; and brothers, John Eden and Paul Eden.
Surviving are a son, Bart Parrish, Portsmouth, N.H.; daughter, Niki and Charles Knight, and daughter, Patricia Parrish, both of Brooklet; grandchildren, Andrew Geddis, Jon Geddis, Jessica Geddis, Krystle Carter, Lindsey Croom, and Sean Parrish; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Christian, Alexis, L.J., Alyssa, Cali, Hannah, Ian, and Lucas.
SERVICES: A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brooklet City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531 Statesboro, GA 30459. Deal Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
