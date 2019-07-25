Home

Barbara Ann Peratta

Barbara Ann Peratta Obituary
BLUFFTON, S.C. - Barbara Ann Hall Peratta died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Bluffton, S.C. surrounded by family. She was born on May 5, 1934 in Brunswick, Maine and the daughter of the late William and Caro Bailey Hall.

She attended Brunswick High School and continued on to earn a Nursing Degree from New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, Mass. She lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to three children, a loving wife to her late husband Ed and a friend to many.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Edmund A. Peratta. She is survived by her three children, a son, William A. Peratta of Mableton, Ga., and two daughters, Dianne L. Flood of Bluffton, S.C. and Susan E. Peratta of Lewiston, Maine; one sister, Janet Rathbun of Colebrook, Conn.

SERVICES: As per her request, funeral services will be kept private and for immediate family only.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 25 to July 28, 2019
