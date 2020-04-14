Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Barbara B. Patten


1934 - 2020
Barbara B. Patten Obituary
YORK, Maine - Barbara B. Patten, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

She was born May 25, 1934 in Leominster, Mass. daughter of the late Clifford and Mary Jane (Massicotte) Brown. She was a 1952 graduate of Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln, Maine and a 1956 graduate of Gorham State Teachers College. Barbara's teaching career began as an Elementary teacher in Rockport, Maine from 1956 to 59, the relocation to York, Maine in 1959 fulfilled 22 more years at York Elementary School. Her retirement was celebrated in June of 1988.

Following her teaching career she was employed at Davidson-Peterson Co., as a market researcher from 1988 to 1997. She was an active member of the Union Congregational Church, in York Beach, Maine and participated in the many activities and life of the Church.

She was predeceased by her husband Henry Patten in 1997. She is survived by two children, Ernie Guimond Jr. of Bangor, Maine and Lori Glenn and husband Paul and two granddaughters Noelle and April all of Rochester, N.H.; a sister Carol Northup of Lake Katrina, N.Y.; two stepsons William Patten and Henry Patten III and their families; several nieces and nephews throughout Maine, New Hampshire and New York; she had a special loving relationship with Russell Matthews of York Beach, Maine.

I personally want to thank my family for their endless support I love you all.

I also want to thank the entire staff at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H. for all their great care and services.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may send donations to the Union Congregational Church, York Beach, Maine.

Funeral services will be private, burial will take place in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
