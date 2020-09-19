Barbara Birse

GREENLAND - Barbara Frances McGrath Birse lived an epic 93 years. On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Barbara joined her loved ones in heaven. She had spent her last few years at the Exeter Center where she continued to make friends and be an active member of her Seacoast community. Her loving friend and roommate, Don Burtoft, comforted Barbara upon her death.



Barbara was born in Flushing, N.Y. on Dec. 3, 1926. She moved to Pittsfield, N.H. as a child where she graduated Valedictorian of her high school class. She attended UNH and graduated with a degree in English Literature. It was there that she met her husband, George Birse. Together they settled in Greenland, N.H. in the old farmhouse they called "The Green Shutter Inn."



We will remember her infectious smile, kindness and willingness to help others in need. She loved spending time with family, eating out with her "Wednesday Lunch Bunch" and traveling places with her family.



She leaves behind her companion, Don Burtoft, her daughter Kathleen and husband Jay Siegel, two sons, Matt Birse and wife Lindy, Andy Birse and his wife Cynthia. She has seven grandchildren, Shannon and husband Steve Parsons, Rachael Fernald, Jarid Siegel and his wife Emily, Ryan Birse and his wife Noemie, Taylor and her husband Jesse, Aleks Siegel and his wife Tory, and her youngest granddaughter, Darilynn Birse. She has two great grandsons, Brigsby and Selah Parsons. Barbara also leaves behind her beloved brother, John McGrath and his wife Doris. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Annemarie Fernald and by her ex-husband, George. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family held an outdoor private service.



We will all miss Grammie Barbara's funny stories, witty remarks and contagious laugh. Her love was unconditional and her spirit will continue on. If you have any stories or photos you would like to share with the family, please email them to: barbarabirse1926@gmail.com



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Greenland Women's Club, P.O. Box 151 Greenland, NH 03840.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store