RYE - Barbara C. Slater passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, N.J., on July 6. 1936 to Elizabeth Feeney Cook and Walter A. Cook. Barbara's step-parents were Virginia and Edward Spitznas.
She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, James R. Slater; daughter Susan S. Pulaski; son Ronald H. Slater; grandson Cameron Pulaski; granddaughter Madison Pulaski; and many cousins.
After graduating high school in Manchester, Conn., Barbara took a position in the payroll department of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, Conn. Upon marrying, she and her husband moved to Portsmouth and later settled in Rye. Barbara was also formerly employed for Homemakers Home Health Aide Agency in Portsmouth.
Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family. She also loved her caring church family at the First United Methodist Church of Portsmouth.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Portsmouth, 129 Miller Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801 or Rye Public Library, 581 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019