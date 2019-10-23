Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Barbara Slater
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
129 Miller Ave.
Portsmouth, IL
Barbara C. Slater

Barbara C. Slater Obituary
RYE - Barbara C. Slater, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, James R. Slater; daughter Susan S. Pulaski and son Ronald H. Slater; grandson Cameron Pulaski and granddaughter Madison Pulaski, and many cousins.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 129 Miller Ave., Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church in Portsmouth or Rye Public Library, 581 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
