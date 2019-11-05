|
YORK, Maine - Barbara Desrochers, 78, of York, Maine, passed from complications of dementia Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She cherished her husband Mike for 53 years and their daughters, Barbara Alberda, Margaret Desrochers, and Michelle Smith and their families.
Barbara was active with St. Christopher's and retired from York Hospital. Daughter of James and Doris DeCiantis of West Warwick, R.I., she graduated St. Xavier's High School and Johnson & Wales College.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 8, in St. Christopher Church, York, Maine. For full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019