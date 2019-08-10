|
RYE – Barbara Coffin Graper, 82, of Rye, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
She was born on June 6, 1937 in New Bedford, Mass., to Earl William and Marjorie (Hesford) Coffin. Barbara received her bachelor's degree from Middlebury College.
Barbara was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth; was a member of the Portsmouth Garden Club; enjoyed Botany, gardening and loved her dogs.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey Graper (Roberta) of Portsmouth, Richard Graper of Rochester, and Matthew Graper (Elaine Smith Graper) of Rochester; siblings, John Gray (Lynn) of Rye and Bradford Gray (Janice) of Rye; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Graper, Christinia Graper and Courtney Graper; several nieces and one nephew.
SERVICES: a time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the Central Cemetery, Central Road, Rye. Flowers will be accepted.
For online condolence, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019