RYE - Barbara Ann (Kelley) Galle, 84, of Rye, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. Mrs. Galle was born in Beverly, Mass., on July 4, 1935, daughter of the late Percy W. and Alta (Doe) Kelley.
Mrs. Galle grew up in Haverhill, Mass. and was baptized on Easter Sunday, 1945, at Main St. Church of Christ's Disciples. After attending the Burnham and Fox Schools, she graduated from Haverhill High School in 1953.
Mrs. Galle attended Gordon College in Boston, Mass., and graduated in 1958 at the new campus in Wenham, Mass., with a B.A. in English Literature. She taught at Rye Elementary and Hampton Centre Schools until her marriage to Warren C. Galle in 1971. They were happily married for 38 years.
Barbara and her husband were active members of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newington, N.H., for many decades where they served on several committees including the Refugee Resettlement Committee which helped to settle families from Vietnam, Laos, Bosnia, and Croatia. She especially enjoyed her position as church librarian. She was passionate about reading and cared deeply for her many pets throughout the years.
She is survived by her four dear children, Kenneth W. Galle and wife Judith of Kittery, Maine, Kathleen Galle of Nashua, N.H., Kurt Galle of Tampa, Fla., Pamela Galle of Wilton, Conn., and her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey Galle and girlfriend Morgan Berryman of Dover, N.H., Brianna Galle McCarthy and husband Christopher of Salem, Oreg., and Nathan Galle and wife Sarah Chadbourne of Portland, Maine. She is also survived by several adored nieces and nephews, her best friend of over 70 years, Mrs. Shirley Smith of Arlington, Va., and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and brother Philip Kelley of Haverhill, Mass.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Remick-Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Rd., Newington, NH 03801. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m., in Central Cemetery, Rye.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shining Stars Foundation, P.O. Box 1308, Aspen, CO 81612 which provides special programs to children with cancer or to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services ATTN New American Services, 261 Sheep Davis Rd., Concord, NH 03301. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Barbara's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020