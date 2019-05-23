|
HAMPTON - Barbara McCaffrey Lee passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 102, in Portsmouth.
Barbara was born on Flag Day in Concord, to Archie and Lena McCaffrey. Barbara's favorite childhood memory was waving a tiny flag at a1918 parade to celebrate the end of World War I. After graduation from Concord High School in1933, Barbara worked as a secretary to Governor Styles Bridges. She moved to Washington, D.C. after his election to the U.S. Senate.
In1938 Barbara married William A. Lee, II and moved to Hampton and raised a family. The couple later moved to Florida where Barbara assisted Bill in his real estate business. They resided there until 1990 when they returned to Hampton full time.
Barbara and Bill were active in the Dartmouth College Alumni Association and attended every reunion of the class of 1936. The couple enjoyed traveling before Bill developed Alzheimer's disease. Barbara cared for him until his death in 2002.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, brother, husband, and daughter Roberta (Bobbi) Geer.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jane Diller (Donald) and William A. Lee, III (Linda); four grandchildren Kris Philbrook, Donald T. Diller, III, Corinne Lee, Andrea Lee and one great-grandchild Rachel Philbrook.
The Lee family is grateful to the nurses and staff of Edgewood Centre and Beacon Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion.
SERVICES: Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 23 to May 26, 2019