ASHBURN, Va. - Barbara Mary Rindfleisch, 85, of Ashburn, Virginia, passed on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living of Leesburg in Leesburg, Virginia. Born Friday, October 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Bouchard and the late Mary Sullivan Bouchard. She was the wife of the late Emil Rindfleisch.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire. Barbara was employed as an executive secretary with Waste Management in N.H.
She leaves her family to cherish her memory including her son, Kirk Rindfleisch and daughter in-law Pamela of Ashburn, Va.; daughter, Amy and son in-law Jason Gavril of Poolesville, Md. She also leaves three grandchildren, Eric Rindfleisch, Sophia and Conrad Gavril.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held privately by the family in New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Generation Inc., 568 Portsmouth Ave., Greenland, NH 03840, www.NewGENNH.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
