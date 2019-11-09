|
|
MILLSBORO, Del. - Barbara Odiorne Steppo, age 94 of Millsboro, peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Barbara was born in Portsmouth, N.H. to the late Otis Odiorne and Mamie Corkum Odiorne. She was a talented artist, primarily working in oil paintings.
Barbara is survived by daughter Cam Steppo D'Attilio (David); grandchildren Malinda, Rebecca, Jennifer, Shannon, and Shawn; great grandchildren Morgan, Jack, Nathan, Clayton, Claire, Lucas, Sofia, and Cate; sister Elizabeth Atherton; and close nephew Scott Atherton along with other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carmen Steppo; children Suzanne Steppo Riley and Douglas John Steppo; and siblings June Bragdon, Herman Odiorne, and Buddy Odiorne.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 am at Central Cemetery, Central Road, Rye, N.H. Farrell Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019