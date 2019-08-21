|
|
STRATHAM - Barbara "Joyce" (Booker) Phoenix, 85, died Monday, August 19, 2019.
Predeceased by her husband, Col. Robert D. Phoenix (USAF ret.), brothers Stanley P. Booker and Ben T. Booker.
Survivors include two sons and their families: R. Timothy Phoenix, his wife Cheryl and their children Joshua, Taylor and her husband Gordon Adams; Thomas A. Phoenix and daughters Shelby and Paige; brother, Lowell "Rusty" Booker and his wife Vicky; sisters-in-law, Jean Booker and Carolyn Booker; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 26, from 4-7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 1035 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will be in New Live Oak Cemetery, Selma, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1035 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and share memories of Joyce.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019