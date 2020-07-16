HAMPTON - Barbara Renaud, 77, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born October 2, 1942 in Nashua, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Margaret (Theriault) Renaud.
Surviving family members include her brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Diane Renaud, and her sister and companion, Rachel Holt and Normand Gilbert. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, Jean Holt, Christie Wun, Coreen James, Andrea Renaud and John Renaud and their families and many cousins. Barbara was predeceased by Kathy Dubuc and Robert Holt.
Barbara obtained her BS from the University of New Hampshire and MBA from Suffolk University. She was a Fellow of the Life Management Institute.
Barbara worked for 35 years of her career in the health care reimbursement field, including 20 years at John Hancock Financial Services, completing her service there as the Director of Claim Policy and Support Services in the company's Group Department. Barbara was then employed by Thomas L Jacobs & Associates, of Chicago, as a Benefit Consultant, by EBPA, of Hampton, as Claim Director, and Corporate Benefit Audits, of North Andover, as a Senior Auditor and Vice President. In semi-retirement, Barbara was employed by H&R Block as a Tax Associate and by the Town of Hampton in the Building and Planning Departments. Upon full retirement, she has served as a Supervisor of the Checklist and on the Conservation Commission for the Town of Hampton.
Raised in Nashua, Barbara's career took her to the Buffalo, Boston and Chicago areas, before settling in Hampton in 1991.
We remember: Throughout her lifetime, Barbara pursued her love for singing with many choirs and groups, including Nashua Actorsingers, Buffalo Choral Arts Society, John Hancock Chorale, Quannapowitt Players, the Hampton Community Chorale and, most recently the Vocalocity Choir. She took opportunity to bring song into the lives of others as her mother had done with her.
Barbara believed in the adage that it takes a village to raise a child and discreetly provided support, assistance, and direction to the children in her life as opportunities to do so arose.
She enjoyed travel and visited 10 countries, as well as most of the United States. Eventually favoring the Caribbean, she frequented Grand Cayman Island many times over the course of over 20 years.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held privately. Barbara will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua, N.H. Please visit Barbara's online memorial at www.anctil-rochette.com
, and leave a message of condolence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rochette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Nashua, N.H.