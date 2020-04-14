|
KITTERY, Maine - Barbara Whittemore Millar, age 103, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 20, 1916 in Plymouth, N.H. Her parents were Hazel Bowles Whittemore and Raymond Lee Whittemore, both of Plymouth, N.H.
Barbara attended Baker River School, Plymouth High School and Plymouth State University, formerly known as Plymouth Normal School. She taught at Salmon Hole School in Lisbon, N.H. and Lisbon Elementary School from 1937 to 1944. She then taught at Claremont, N.H. schools from 1944 to 1947. She taught first grade at Atlantic Heights, Lafayette, and Sherburne schools in Portsmouth, N.H. from 1949 to 1976 when she retired from teaching.
Barbara is survived by 11 nieces and nephews: Rebecca Irvine (Keith), William Millar (Susan), Samuel W. Johnson (Susan), Anne Heinig (Christopher), Elizabeth Howard Morehead, Sally Aseltine (David), Peter Howard (Janis), Daniel Millar (Laurie), James Howard (Ann), Lynn Richards (Mark), and Sally Reilly. She had 20 grand nieces and nephews and their spouses and 32 great grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Arlene W. Johnson and nephews David Howard and John David Millar.
She married James S. Millar of Plymouth, N.H. in July of 1947. They first lived in Boston, Mass. and moved to Portsmouth in 1949 where they resided until Jim's death in 1996. Barbara sold her home on Thaxter Rd. in Portsmouth and moved to Kittery Estates in 2009. Barbara and Jim enjoyed summers at their cottage on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, N.H. from 1953 to 1993, entertaining family and friends.
Barbara was active in the First United Methodist Church in Portsmouth where she taught Sunday School and was the first woman trustee. She was a member of the Seacoast Retired Teachers Association, the Portsmouth Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, and other professional associations. At Kittery Estates, she served on the hospitality committee. Her hobbies included braiding rugs, knitting, crewel embroidery, traveling, especially to family in Ireland, and attending concerts. She held the Boston Post Cane honor for Kittery, Maine since March 1, 2019.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, services will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Portsmouth to be announced in a subsequent edition of the Portsmouth Herald and the funeral home website. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 129 Miller Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020