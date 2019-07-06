|
|
TAMPA, Fla. - Barry Howard Cook, age 56 of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tragic motor vehicle accident.
Barry was born on Aug. 3, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Megumi and his children: Amanda of Portsmouth, N.H. and Leah and Sean of Tampa, Fla. and his granddaughter, Kylee; his father, Ira and stepmother, Carol of Okatie, S.C. and his mother Aleyna Mantel of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers, Stephen of Stratham, N.H. and Martin of Manchester, N.H. and sisters, Denise of Bedford, N.H., Jennifer Cilley of Kensington N.H. and Heather Ramsey of Alexandria, Va.; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barry loved his family and was devoted to their well being. He enjoyed NASCAR, and collecting motorcycles and cars.
SERVICES: A celebration of Barry's life will be held on July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Newmarket Community Church located at 137 Main Street, Newmarket, N.H. A private graveside ceremony will immediately follow the service.
Flowers may be sent to Kent and Pelczar Funeral Home at 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. 03857, (603) 659-3344.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019