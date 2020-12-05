YORK, Maine - Barry Lee Kreider, 74, of York, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda; son Daniel and his wife, Susan; son Robert and his wife Myla; daughter Kerri and her husband, Jason; and son John and his wife Jenn and 10 grandchildren whom he adored.
Barry joined the Marine Corp in 1963 and served his country honorably. After leaving the military, he gave 35 years of service to G.E as a machinist. He was recently employed by Sentry HIll of York.
Whether playing golf with his friends through the G.E. golf league or with his children; birdie or bogey he always smiled. His family meant the world to him and he loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting and musical activities whenever he could. Some of his favorite moments were the quiet times at home where he and his wife would just sit together and watch the birds and squirrels.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Association, Springvale, Maine . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
