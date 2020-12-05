1/2
Barry L. Kreider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK, Maine - Barry Lee Kreider, 74, of York, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda; son Daniel and his wife, Susan; son Robert and his wife Myla; daughter Kerri and her husband, Jason; and son John and his wife Jenn and 10 grandchildren whom he adored.

Barry joined the Marine Corp in 1963 and served his country honorably. After leaving the military, he gave 35 years of service to G.E as a machinist. He was recently employed by Sentry HIll of York.

Whether playing golf with his friends through the G.E. golf league or with his children; birdie or bogey he always smiled. His family meant the world to him and he loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting and musical activities whenever he could. Some of his favorite moments were the quiet times at home where he and his wife would just sit together and watch the birds and squirrels.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Association, Springvale, Maine . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com .

Care for the Kreider family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved