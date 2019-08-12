|
|
LANCASTER, Pa. - Barry Nelson Higgins, son of Thorton Higgins and Nancy Carlson, brother to Kenny Higgins, Brian Higgins (wife Donna), Millie Cobb (husband Gary) and Michele Lind (husband Jeff) passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Barry was born on May 19, 1953 in Portsmouth, N.H.
He lived in Kittery Point where he graduated from Traip Academy in 1972.
Following high school he graduated from the police academy and worked his way to chief of police in York Beach, Maine. In addition he had a career working in plant operations management for various facilities.
Barry had a major interest in history spending many hours reading and researching antiques and collectibles. In his early years he made Beaumont pottery and has always had a passion for painting seascapes.
Barry spent the majority of his life living in Lancaster, Pa., with his wife of 45 years, Brenda Higgins (Stitham) and their five daughters Carrie Ann Powell (husband Brian), Christie Lee Harkins (husband Jesse), Kellie Elizabeth Shank (husband Stephen), Courtney Laura Wood (husband Dylan) and Kelsey Taylor Mearig (husband Alex). His love continued with his seven grandchildren Taylor, Kaila, Matthew, Tanis, Carter, Chloe and Carson.
SERVICES: A memorial celebration honoring the life of Barry Higgins will be held at JS Pelkey Funeral home in Kittery, Maine from 12-2 p.m., with a memorial service being held at 2 p.m. Please join us immediately following the service as we continue to honor Barry at The View at Pepperrell Cove in Kittery Point.
In Lieu of flowers a donation to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation would be his wishes. Care for the Higgins family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019